Fast Like a Bullet! Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express. Aboard the train, he was seen chatting with workers, engineers, and other staff
Prime Minister interacting with workers, engineers and other staff who are behind the making of Vande Bharat. On Friday, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. The train will connect the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and is the third Vande Bharat Express. The first two run between New Delhi to Varanasi and New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar to Mumbai Vande Bharat Express on Friday. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the interiors of the Vande Bharat Express. The train service has been a dream project of Narendra Modi. Last year in August, the prime minister talked about connecting 75 cities with the Vande Bharat train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the new Vande Bharat rail is an upgraded version of its previous two predecessors. News18
A personalised ticket of the Vande Bharat Express for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After flagging off the train from Gandhinagar, Modi boarded the train for a ride between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. News18
Vande Bharat train is made by a Railways Production unit in Chennai called Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The train costs around Rs 115 crore. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express will be in service from 1 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with women running start-ups and women in research during a ride in the Vande Bharat train. According to a PTI report, the train will operate six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. The train will depart from the Mumbai Central station at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12:30 pm. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a train ride with ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and will be equipped with advanced safety features including Kavach technology which is an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. The train tickets will cost Rs 2,505 for executive chair cars and Rs 1,385 for chair cars. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during a train ride on the Vande Bharat Express. The train will have reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coach will have an added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. News18
The train will cover a total distance of 491 km from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in about five hours. According to the Railways, passengers inside the train will be inhaling air that will be 90 per cent free of germs and pollutants. In order to make the train more accessible, it is equipped with Divyang-friendly washrooms.
Prime Minister Modi interacts with women wearing traditional attires during a trip in the Vande Bharat Express. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with railway workers during the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express. According to the Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned the food menu in accordance with the schedule of the train and will include morning tea, breakfast, hi-tea, lunch and dinner. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a train ride on the Vande Bharat Express on Friday. Compared to its predecessors, the new Vande Bharat train will be faster by 16 seconds. News18