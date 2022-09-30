Fast Like a Bullet! Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar

1/12

Prime Minister interacting with workers, engineers and other staff who are behind the making of Vande Bharat. On Friday, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. The train will connect the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and is the third Vande Bharat Express. The first two run between New Delhi to Varanasi and New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. News18