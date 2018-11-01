1/8
Sanjay Khan’s autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life was launched at a grand event in Mumbai
The launch saw the presence of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah who was also the guest of honour and also a close friend of Sanjay Khan
Celebrities who graced the occasion were actors Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini
The autobiography titled The Best Mistakes Of My Life has the actor-author at his candid best with a bare-all look at his journey in Bollywood and outside of it
Actor Dia Mirza, also a close friend of the family, was the host for the evening and narrated wonderful anecdotes from the life of the legendary actor
Kabir Bedi, Parveen Dusanj attend the launch
Sahil Sangha at the book launch
Poonam Dhillon was also present at the event
