1/7 Thousands of farmers, have planned to march to Ram Lila Maidan in Delhi to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. Firstpost

2/7 The two-day march organised by the CPM-All India Kisan Sabha has the support of 200-odd organisations that comprise the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). Firstpost

3/7 The main demands include removal of all farmer loans, profitable price for their agricultural products and a Rs 5,000 pension for farmers per month. Twitter/@nehadixit123

4/7 The farmers are also demanding a 21-day special session of Parliament to discuss the continuing agrarian distress. ANI

5/7 More than 700 farmers have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to loans that they could not repay. Lack of water and drought like situations for the last five years have added to the suffering. Twitter/@nehadixit123

6/7 The farmers marching to Ram Lila were welcomed by several supporters and lawyers. Organisations such DU for farmers also joined the cultivators in the march. Firstpost