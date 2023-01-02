Farewell Benedict XVI: Thousands pay respect to former pope as lying in state begins at Vatican

8/8

People wait in a line to enter St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican where late Pope Benedict XVI is being laid in state. An American was quoted as telling the Associated Press that the opportunity to view the body was “an amazing experience.” He said he arrived 90 minutes before dawn and left the basilica a half-hour after it opened. “I loved Benedict, I loved him as a cardinal (Joseph Ratzinger), when he was elected pope and also after he retired. I think he was a sort of people’s grandfather living in the Vatican.” AP