1/10
Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from...
2/10
Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
3/10
Alison Sudol plays Queenie Goldstein. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Alison Sudol plays Queenie Goldstein. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
4/10
Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from Twitter/...
5/10
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
6/10
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
7/10
Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
8/10
Johnny Depp plays Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Johnny Depp plays Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Image from...
9/10
Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
10/10
Claudia Kim as Nagini. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK
Claudia Kim as Nagini. Image from Twitter/ BeastsMovieUK