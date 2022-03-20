Family, friends bid adieu to Shane Warne at a private funeral in Melbourne
A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — the scene of many of Warne's iconic bowling moments — will take place on 30 March and will be open to the public.
1/6
The coffin of Shane Warne is carried out by his son Jackson following a funeral service in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Warne’s family and friends attended a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne to pay their final respects to the cricketing legend. AP
2/6
Family and friends follow the hearse carrying Shane Warne's coffin for a lap of the ground following a funeral service in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Warne died on 4 March while on vacation on Samui Island in southern Thailand. AP
3/6
Former wife of Shane Warne, Simone Callahan (centre) and fellow mourners toast the hearse carrying Warne on a lap of the ground after a private memorial service at Melbourne on Sunday. AFP
4/6
Jackson Warne, left, the son of Shane Warne, hugs his grand father Keith Warne after they watched the hearse leave the ground following a funeral service in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. AP
5/6
Guests watch from the club house as the hearse carrying Shane Warne's coffin does a lap of the ground following a funeral service in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Warne’s friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests who attended the service. AP
6/6
Shane Warne's mother Bridgette Warne touches his coffin following a funeral service in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will take place on 30 March and will be open to the public. AP