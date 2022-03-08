Families bid a tearful adieu to one another as Russia-Ukraine conflict drives them apart
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven millions of people away from their homes, but many others staying back to fight. Photographers capture the heartbreaking images of parents, usually men, waving goodbye to their children, not sure if or when they’ll be reunited
A father cries as he says goodbye to his family in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa, Ukraine. The UN refugee agency has said that the conflict has led to an exodus like none other, with more than 1.2 million seeking sanctuary in neighbouring countries. AFP
A couple embrace as they stand in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa. Train and bus stations across the country have become emotional sites as families weep, some hug it out as they bid goodbye to their loved ones. AFP
A couple embrace as they stand in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa. AFP
A family in an evacuation train says goodbye to a young man staying on the platform at the central train station in Odessa. - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned on 6 March that Russian forces are preparing to bombard Odessa, the historic port city on the Black Sea coast. AFP
A woman says goodbye as a train with evacuees is about to leave Kyiv's railway station. AFP
People rush to the train as an officer takes children and women first in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa. AFP