1/7 An exhibition titled Envisioning Asia: Gandhi and Mao in the photographs of Walter Bosshard at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai has on display works by the Swiss photographer that document Mahatma Gandhi's freedom movement, the revolutionary Mao Zedong and the Red army in China. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte

2/7 Between 1933 and 1939, Bosshard lived and worked in China and continued to photograph among other things, Mao in the caves of Yan'an and the training of the Red Army. This picture of Mao Zedong in front of the entrance to the Red Academy was taken in 1938. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte

3/7 This photograph depicts the Yan'an City Gate which served as the entrance to China's Red Capital. The exhibition curated by Gayatri Sinha and Peter Pfrunder offers a comparison between two dominant figures of Asia through the common lens of the photojournalist. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte

4/7 Bosshard preceded many photographers including Henri Cartier-Bresson who would come to India in the 1940s to take pictures of the Mahatma. The photojournalist was sent to India to report on the growing unrest and the Independence movement. This 1930 photograph has him capturing a young boy wearing the Gandhi cap. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte

5/7 The photojournalist also documented the Mahatma's salt march to Dandi, a significant move that would lead to the Civil Disobedience movement. Bosshard's photographs capture the Satyagraha, the symbol of resistance adopted by Gandhi during the struggle for Indian independence. Depicted here are volunteers at Dandi. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte

6/7 This picture shows the preparations that were under way in Mumbai prior to the Boycott Week in 1930 at the offices of the Congress. Image courtesy Fotostiftung Schweiz / Archiv für Zeitgeschichte