1/8 Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's latest exhibition titled 'Italian Palimpsest: A selection of 12 artworks from the Collezione Farnesina', in collaboration with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, is opened from 30 March 2019 to 30 April 2019. [In the image] Ettore Spalletti's 'Montagna, Appennino (Mountains, Apennines)', 1984 (Impasto in colour on wood panel). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Ettore Spalletti.

2/8 The Farnesina Collection (Collezione Farnesina), a collection of Italian contemporary art of the Ministry of External Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, was established in the year 2000, following the initiative of the then Secretary General, Ambassador Umberto Vattani to include contemporary art in its cultural policy. [In the image] Sandro Sanna's 'Metallica lunare (Moonlight)', 2006 (Mixed media on canvas). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Sandro Sanna.

3/8 Beginning with the first significant set of acquisitions of numerous works of art from the 1950s and 1960s, in the course of time, the collection has grown to become one of the largest of contemporary Italian art in the world. [In the image] Domenico Bianchi's 'Senza titolo (Untitled)', 1998 (Silver on canvas). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Sandra Urbani Bianchi.

4/8 The exhibition will display artworks from the last 40 years, spanning movements such as futurism, metaphysical art, avant-garde, surrealism, spatialism, minimalism and figurative art. [In the image] Marco Tirelli's 'Senza titolo (Untitled)', 1994 (Tempera on panel). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Marco Tirelli.

5/8 The collection includes contemporary painting, photography, collage and prints. [In the image] Luca Trevisani's 'Holy Circle', 2008 (Digital print on paper). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Luca Trevisani.

6/8 Bruno Ceccobelli's 'A spasso con la natura (A walk with nature)', 1999 (Mixed media on cardboard). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Angelo Piero Cappello.

7/8 Giuseppe Modica's 'La luce ed il buio (The light and the dark)', 2018 (Oil on wood panel). Donated to the Collezione Farnesina by Giuseppe Modica.