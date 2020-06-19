1/9 With their newest project in Mumbai, St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints paid tribute to the city’s frontline workers through a mural at the iconic Mahim Junction. With their newest project in Mumbai, St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints paid tribute to the...

2/9 Over the past few months, Covid-19 has radically altered the world as we knew it. It has also highlighted the immense role of essential service providers in a time of crisis. Located on an expansive facade of the Mahim railway station, the mural celebrates the ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ - who have braved adversity and put their own lives at risk to make sure that we are safe. Over the past few months, Covid-19 has radically altered the world as we knew it. It has also...

3/9 Designed by Gujarat-based street artist Do and realised by artist Munir Bukhari, the mural honours the doctors, nurses, police personnel, essential services and sanitation workers who have worked tirelessly to keep the country ticking amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Designed by Gujarat-based street artist Do and realised by artist Munir Bukhari, the mural...

4/9 The mural was completed over the course of 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do’s monochromatic subjects stand out while everyone is shown engrossed in their respective job. The mural was completed over the course of 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do’s...

5/9 The ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ project is an extension of the ‘Art Stations’ project which converts high-footfall transit spaces into walk-through art galleries, enlivening public spaces with art while creating room for critical dialogue. The ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ project is an extension of the ‘Art Stations’ project which converts...

6/9 Lying on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, Mahim Junction handles a footfall of close to 2 lakh people on a daily basis. Lying on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, Mahim Junction handles a...

7/9 The Western Railway, which started operations on 5 November 1951, is among the busiest railway networks in India. It carries more than 3.5 million suburban passengers per day in Mumbai and also has the credit of running India's first Air-Conditioned suburban train. The Western Railway, which started operations on 5 November 1951, is among the busiest railway...

8/9 "Aside from serving as a reminder of their contribution in the fight against this pandemic, the murals also aim to brighten up public spaces like Mahim junction with art and social commentary. This is an extension of our mission to create socially relevant public art projects across the country," says Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited. "Aside from serving as a reminder of their contribution in the fight against this pandemic, the...