1/6 A new exhibit, set to open on 9 March at the Bikaner House in New Delhi will showcase some rare stamps from the Ewari Collection that date back to Nawab Iqbal Hussain Khan, the Postmaster General under the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. On display would also be the first stamp of Hyderabad. The princely state issued its own stamps from 1869 until its inclusion in the Indian Union in 1949. Image courtesy: The Ewari Collection A new exhibit, set to open on 9 March at the Bikaner House in New Delhi will showcase some rare...

2/6 In the exhibit presented by The Gujral Foundation will be several commemorative pictoral stamps that featured prominent monuments representative of the Nizam's dominion. This commemorative stamp featuring the Charminar was issued in 1931. Image courtesy: The Ewari Collection In the exhibit presented by The Gujral Foundation will be several commemorative pictoral stamps...

3/6 Yet another collection in the exhibit is the King George VI series. The piece featured here depicts the face of George VI, the last Emperor of India and was issued in 1937 towards the twilight of the British Raj. Image courtesy: The Ewari Collection Yet another collection in the exhibit is the King George VI series. The piece featured here...

4/6 The collection also displays stamps made for everyday postal services that were widely used in Hyderabad. This stamp was put in circulation in 1905 and carried the value of the stamp in all four languages spoken in the Nizam's territory: Marathi, Telugu, English and Persian. Image courtesy: The Ewari Collection The collection also displays stamps made for everyday postal services that were widely used in...

5/6 A stamp priced at aadha anna in the princely state. The exhibit, Property of a Gentleman: Stamps from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s Dominions, exhibits these stamps which were not only created for practical use but also as a way of celebrating the material heritage and culture of the region. Image courtesy: The Ewari Collection A stamp priced at aadha anna in the princely state. The exhibit, Property of a...