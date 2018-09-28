1/5 An exhibit titled MV Dhurandhar: The Artist as Chronicler flagged off on 19 August, 2018 at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai. The exhibition has on display works which are a depiction of Indian life. This painting, “Gave memorial honours to his dead father” appeared in the book Deccan Nursery Tales in the story The Rishi and the Brahmin by CA Kincaid, published in 1914. An exhibit titled MV Dhurandhar: The Artist as Chronicler flagged off on 19 August, 2018 at Dr...

They no longer wished to kill or bite the little daughter-in-law is an illustration that appeared in the same book in the story, Nagoba, The Snake King. Dhurandhar was trained at Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai and went on to become its headmaster. His works described as theatrical realism are read as testaments of that particular time in history.

And fill her lap with wheat cakes and bits of coconut has been illustrated for The Friday Story. Dhurandhar's work showcases some simple traditions followed in countless households in our culture. Through the exhibition at the museum, one can almost glimpse into the changing times of the bustling metropolis as chronicled by Dhurandhar along with his dedication to tradition, morals and his art. The influence of theatre is evident in the emotive poses featured in his artwork.

This illustration, The God revealed himself to the king and his companions in all his glory and splendour, appears in the story The Golden Temple. Dhurandhar was deeply rooted in traditional ideas in his personal life yet his works have been described as re-indigenized Indian naturalism in response to Western ideals.