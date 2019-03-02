1/9 The Kodak headquarters were founded by George Eastman in Rochester, New York, in 1888. The Kodak headquarters were founded by George Eastman in Rochester, New York, in 1888.

2/9 In its prime, Kodak employed thousands of people and turned Rochester into a wealthy town. After the digitalization of photography, the business declined. In its prime, Kodak employed thousands of people and turned Rochester into a wealthy town. After...

3/9 Catherine Leutenegger’s 'Kodak City' series, reveals what remains of Kodak as a business and the ways in which the decline of the company impacted the city of Rochester. Catherine Leutenegger’s 'Kodak City' series, reveals what remains of Kodak as a business and the...

4/9 It is a testimony that is both engaged and objective, covering a part of America’s industrial heritage that faces inevitable disappearance. It is a testimony that is both engaged and objective, covering a part of America’s industrial...

5/9 It is also a way of paying homage to the father of modern photography, George Eastman (1854 -1932) in his hometown, which he transformed into the cradle of the world’s collective memory for the entire 20th century. It is also a way of paying homage to the father of modern photography, George Eastman (1854...

6/9 Catherine Leutenegger is a visual artist based in Switzerland. Catherine Leutenegger is a visual artist based in Switzerland.

7/9 The awards she has won for her work include the Manor Kunstpreis, Prix de la Fondation Vaudoise pour la Culture 2018, the Raymond Weil International Photography Prize and the Swiss Design Awards 2006 and 2008. The awards she has won for her work include the Manor Kunstpreis, Prix de la Fondation Vaudoise...

8/9 Leutenegger’s photographs have been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions on the international scene. Leutenegger’s photographs have been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions on the...