1/8 Interior decoration at Shinjuku metro station in Tokyo, Japan (1999). The artist and filmmaker Armin Linke is internationally renowned for his photographs and expansive archive, in which he documents the rapid changes occurring at the earth’s surface both photographically and in moving images. Interior decoration at Shinjuku metro station in Tokyo, Japan (1999). The artist and filmmaker...

2/8 The downstream side of the Ertan Dam in Panzhihua (Sichuan) China (1998). The pictures collected in Linke’s archive constitute a resource for developing an understanding of the human impact on planet earth, from the seabed to rainforests to agrarian territories. The downstream side of the Ertan Dam in Panzhihua (Sichuan) China (1998). The pictures collected...

3/8 Bloemenveiling Aalsmeer (Aalsmeer flower auction) in The Netherlands (1998). Special attention is devoted to the relationship between life worlds and landscapes on the one hand, and the abstractions of science, economics, and politics that transform the planet, on the other. Bloemenveiling Aalsmeer (Aalsmeer flower auction) in The Netherlands (1998). Special attention is...

4/8 Cinema screen in Guiyu, China (2005). The archive raises urgent questions with regard to the relationship between planetary processes, political institutions, and science. Cinema screen in Guiyu, China (2005). The archive raises urgent questions with regard to the...

5/8 Maha Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, India (2001). The big format books shown at the Chennai Photo Biennale 2019 are original photographic prints designed to create three image-sequence organization in which one image relates to exterior and open landscapes, the other to interior and enclosed locations, and the third one to objects in space. Maha Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, India (2001). The big format books shown at the Chennai Photo...

6/8 Water shop at Nukus in Uzbekistan (2001). The books work as a kind of "editing machine" that brings into relation places and time that have hitherto seemed disconnected. The books ask of the viewer to create, through an awareness of and thinking about possible interconnections and the social and economic forces that brought to the shaping of the spaces and objects depicted. Water shop at Nukus in Uzbekistan (2001). The books work as a kind of "editing machine" that...

7/8 The drawings of the Tower of Babel at a museum in Iraq (2002). Through working with his own, as well as with other media archives, Linke challenges the conventions of photographic practice, whereby the question of how photography is installed and displayed becomes increasingly important. The drawings of the Tower of Babel at a museum in Iraq (2002). Through working with his own, as...