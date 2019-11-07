1/6 An ongoing exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai has on display sculptures created by the New York-based artist Raj Shahani. Titled Caesura/Continuum, the artist showcases 25 bronze figures from the series, Emotion. An ongoing exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai has on display sculptures created by...

2/6 The sculptures are inspired by the lyrical movements of the human body and a sensitive and detailed observation of dancers in motion. In this image, the figure, entitled Indomitable, encapsulates the eloquent fluidity of the dancer. The sculptures are inspired by the lyrical movements of the human body and a sensitive and...

3/6 In the works for the last two years, the starting point of the series was photography, through which the artist captured the dynamic physicality of the dancers during a performance. In the works for the last two years, the starting point of the series was photography, through...

4/6 The near-life size, three-dimensional sculptures that are part of this exhibit are translations of Shahani's photographs of ballet

and contemporary dancers. In this image are two pieces titled Equipoise. The near-life size, three-dimensional sculptures that are part of this exhibit are translations...

5/6 Caesura/Continuum marks Shahani's first solo exhibit. The artist gave up a career in business in pursuit of his art and works out of his studio in Bronx, New York. In this image: A sculpture from the series titled Aspiration. Caesura/Continuum marks Shahani's first solo exhibit. The artist gave up a career in...