Biodiversity by the Bay: Festival's virtual exhibit features artists' vibrant reflections on Mumbai's ecosystem

Biodiversity by the Bay, a virtual festival set up by DeadAnt and Ministry of Mumbai's Magic, featured a display of vibrant artworks that spoke of the city's biodiversity and endangered ecosystems in a bid raise awareness about crucial environmental issues. | Artist Pia Alize's illustration depicted a coming together of varied animals and plants of Mumbai's ecosystem, including peacocks, deer, crabs, butterflies and hibiscus flowers. All images courtesy of the respective artists and Biodiversity by the Bay.
The festival ran from 5 October to 25 October and was made up of three elements: music, art and comedy, which highlighted the issues faced by Mumbai's biodiversity. | In artist Shilo Shiv Suleman's work, it is possible to discern a oneness shared by the myriad species thriving in the city.
Musicians, vocalists and composers like Parekh+Singh, Anushka Manchanda, Blot! and Dee MC were part of the line-up of artists who performed at the festival. | Aaquib Wani's Flock You depicted the intrusive elements of human ecosystems into nature and examined the threats of a built urban environment to the city's natural habitats.
Works by artists Aaron Pinto and Shweta Malhotra were also among those on display. While Pinto's work (Left) depicted a bright and colourful take on flamingos, Malhotra's design (Right) was a call to Mumbaikars to save the habitat of these migratory birds.
Five days of the festival were dedicated to stand-up comedy by comics like Prashashti Singh and Anu Menon. | Displaying her artwork in the virtual exhibit was Priyanka Paul, who brought to life the Koli community, Mumbai's beating heart. Her illustration was a reminder of the adverse impact of coastal developments, COVID-19 and industrial fishing suffered by this artisanal community.
José Covaco and comedian Daniel Fernandes also performed at the event organised with the aim of celebrating Mumbai's ecosystems.| Filmmaker Vinu Joseph contributed with a film still which stood as stark comment on the rapidly deteriorating marine ecosystem of the city.
Among the artists whose illustrations were on display at the Biodiversity by the Bay festival was Osheen Siva whose work was showcased on 16 October. A picture which depicted the artist's love for the ocean brought to life the vastness, the brilliant colours and the mysterious depths of the waters.
Biodiversity by the Bay closed on 25 October. The nearly month-long event brought together a host of artists to inspire the city's youth to work towards environment conservation.| Smish Designs' work which depicted a fisherman stroking a flamingo brought together two crucial elements of Mumbai's ecosystem, subtly pointing to the human connect with nature.