1/7 Three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest, doctors said. She was 81. PTI Three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday...

2/7 Dikshit carried out massive infrastructure development of Delhi during her tenure. She also launched a number of social welfare schemes. She is seen here with Pranab Mukherjee, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a prayer meeting. PTI

3/7 Sheila Dikshit with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and thespian Dilip Kumar during Singh's campaign. She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. PTI

4/7 An able administrator, Dikshit could get along well with politicians from all parties, for which she drew widespread respect. Sheila Dikshit is seen here with then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI

5/7 Veteran BJP leader LK Advani remembered former Delhi chief minister and expressed his deep sadness at her demise. He noted in a statement that he was the Union home minister when she became the chief minister and they shared a very warm and cordial working relationship. PTI

6/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's residence in New Delhi on Saturday and condoled her demise. Modi said Dikshit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader...