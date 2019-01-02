1/11 Over 35 lakh women stood shoulder-to-shoulder across the national highways in Kerala, creating a 620 km-long human 'wall' from the northern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip at Thiruvananthapuram on 1 January, 2019 as part of a state-sponsored initiative to uphold gender equality, reported the Press Trust of India. Image courtesy Arunan Gelaa @ Thottappally, Alappuzha Over 35 lakh women stood shoulder-to-shoulder across the national highways in Kerala, creating a...

2/11 The event comes days after thousands of devotees lit Ayyappa Jyothis (lighting of sacred lamps) and lined up from Hosangadi in Kasaragod to Kanyakumari, vowing to protect the age-old customs and traditions of Sabarimala. Image courtesy Sasi Chandrika @ Kozikkode The event comes days after thousands of devotees lit Ayyappa Jyothis (lighting of sacred...

3/11 On 1 January, women from various walks of life — writers, athletes, actors, politicians and techies, government officials and homemakers — stood across the highways crisscrossing through the 14 districts in the state. Image courtesy Sasi Chandrika @ Kannur On 1 January, women from various walks of life — writers, athletes, actors, politicians and...

4/11 The Women's Wall was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine. Image courtesy Arunan Gelaa @ Thottappally, Alappuzha The Women's Wall was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed at the hill shrine...

5/11 CPI(M) member Brinda Karat, who was the last member of the human wall at Thiruvananthapuram, said women in Kerala have scripted history by erecting a "human wall of resistance" against the dark forces. Image courtesy TK Devasia CPI(M) member Brinda Karat, who was the last member of the human wall at Thiruvananthapuram, said...

6/11 Karat also lashed out at the saffron party, saying it was using women for its "toxic, divisive, anti-women political goal" and asked women not to be the pawns in the hands of those who have no thoughts about the future of women. Image courtesy TK Devasia Karat also lashed out at the saffron party, saying it was using women for its "toxic, divisive,...

7/11 The Women's Wall was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government, following massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the 28 September apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala. Image courtesy Sasi Chandrika @ Thiruvananthapuram The Women's Wall was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government, following massive...

8/11 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and communist veteran VS Achuthanandan were among those who were present at the public meeting after the formation of the wall. Sasi Chandrika @ Kannur Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and communist veteran VS Achuthanandan...

9/11 The initiative also witnessed a group of the Jacobite faction of the Christian community lining up in support of the wall along with members of the Muslim community. Image courtesy TK Devasia The initiative also witnessed a group of the Jacobite faction of the Christian community lining...

10/11 Vijayan said at the event that the wall has become a movement against gender discrimination faced by women and to protect their constitutional rights. Image courtesy Anup K Venu @ Thrissur Vijayan said at the event that the wall has become a movement against gender discrimination faced...