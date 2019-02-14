1/11 King, a wire fox terrier, swept away the crown for Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show held at the Madison Square Garden in New York on 12 February. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II King, a wire fox terrier, swept away the crown for Best in Show at the 143rd Westminster Kennel...

2/11 King's handler, Gabriel Rangel walking the contestant at the show. The terrier was among six dogs including Burns, the dachshund and Baby Lars, a bouviers des Flandres, to compete for Best in Show. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

3/11 The Australian terrier, Bacon, competing in the terrier group at the Westminster dog show. According to an NPR report, judges decide which dog is best after comparing it within its own breed and the group's ideal standards. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

4/11 Bruno, a West Highland White Terrier was also among the contestants in the terrier group at the dog show. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

5/11 A dogue de Bordeaux competing with the working group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The boxer, Wilma, bagged the win in this category. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

6/11 The Best in Show winner, King, leans towards a mic during a media event. Terrier breeder Diane Orange explained that terriers' personality helps them do particularly well in the competitive tension of a national dog show, the NPR report said. The Associated Press/ Mark Lennihan

7/11 The winner of the sporting group, Bean, a Sussex Spaniel walking at the event. Bean was also one of the contestants running for Best in Show. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

8/11 A Napoleon Mastiff competing in the working group category at the Westminster dog show. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

9/11 Murphy, a Skye terrier, was also among the contestants in the terrier group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II

10/11 A Bernese Mountain Dog at the dog show on Tuesday, 12 February in New York. The Associated Press/ Frank Franklin II