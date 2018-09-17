1/10 To celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising Section 377, a pride march was organsied on Sunday, 16 September, 2018 in Kolkata. Some 500 people joined the march and helped it become a very successful one. To celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising Section 377, a pride march was organsied...

2/10 Not only those from the LGBTQI community but also students from colleges joined the march.

3/10 People were dressed in vibrant rainbow hues and as the march proceeded, it got a lot of attention. The participants also put out slogans like "Down with fascism, high on love".

4/10 It was a moment of reflection for the LGBTQI community. According to the pride walk organisers, social media saw a great number of queer people come out in light and declare their sexual orientation.

5/10 Sunday makes the slow-moving city altogether a bit lazier, but this march broke all the stereotypes and the city that has given birth to a number of movements against anything that diminishes the liberal spirit of it, saw a vibrant march again.

6/10 "We never thought of any particular tag or name for this victory march. What brought us together was the zeal to continue with this win. Supreme Court has given us the rights that were long due. I am glad that today the turnout is so huge," said Shammo Das, one of the organisers.

7/10 Before and after the Queer March the organisers also arranged an open mic session. People from the queer community came up and shared their stories. A few even recited poems and sang a few songs.

8/10 Flash mob performances were also organised during the Queer March in Kolkata by Sandeepta Das on Sunday.

9/10 "I think this pride walk means a lot not only to celebrate the victory but also for the others in the society to realise that we are also mainstream. They cannot marginalise us by just calling us the 'third sex'," said Sandeepta Das.