1/6 A model walks the runway sporting a creation by Patbo at the ongoing Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil on 16 October, 2019. The Associated Press/ Nelson Antoine A model walks the runway sporting a creation by Patbo at the ongoing Sao Paulo Fashion Week in...

2/6 The 2019 show of the fifth largest fashion week in the world kicked off on 13 October at Sao Paulo in Brazil. Taking to the ramp among other collections was Patbo, showcasing Patricia Bonaldi’s couture for the season. The Associated Press/ Nelson Antoine The 2019 show of the fifth largest fashion week in the world kicked off on 13 October at Sao...

3/6 A model wears a creation from the Patbo collection, a mix of swimwear and party couture, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Associated Press/Nelson Antoine A model wears a creation from the Patbo collection, a mix of swimwear and party couture, during...

4/6 Bonaldi, who shot to fame following the launch of her hand-embroidered couture gowns has rapidly become an important figure in Brazilian fashion known for promoting sustainability and women empowerment. The Associated Press/ Nelson Antoine Bonaldi, who shot to fame following the launch of her hand-embroidered couture gowns has rapidly...

5/6 Patbo's Summer 2020 collection at the show boasted of a mix of outfits including pantaloons, long-skirts, flowing dresses and crop tops, ensembles brought together with large, puffed sleeves. The Associated Press/ Nelson Antoine Patbo's Summer 2020 collection at the show boasted of a mix of outfits including pantaloons,...