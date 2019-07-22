1/7 Comic Con International 2019, the annual pop culture extravaganza held from 18 July to 22 July at San Diego witnessed exciting cosplay throughout the five-day convention. Model Ana Niebla arrived on the opening night as Princess Pennywise, inspired from Stephen King's horror thriller, It. Reuters/ Mike Blake Comic Con International 2019, the annual pop culture extravaganza held from 18 July to 22 July at...

2/7 The San Diego Comic Con is the high point of thousands of pop culture aficionados, from fans of comic book to fantasy to dystopian fiction and horror. A cluster of women dressed up as the handmaids from Margaret Atwood's novel and the Hulu drama, The Handmaid's Tale. Reuters/ Mike Blake The San Diego Comic Con is the high point of thousands of pop culture aficionados, from fans of...

3/7 Attendees wait in line at the San Diego Convention Centre during the Comic Con. The festival which started out as an event for comic books and fantasy films, now includes an array of genres across all media including anime, manga, video games, card games and novels. Reuters/ Mike Blake Attendees wait in line at the San Diego Convention Centre during the Comic Con. The festival...

4/7 Cosplay is integral to the spirit of Comic Con. The five-day long festival in California is known to feature some of the best costumes of Comic Con and is considered to be the largest convention of its kind in the world. Reuters/ Mike Blake Cosplay is integral to the spirit of Comic Con. The five-day long festival in California is known...

5/7 A woman crosses the street in costume at the downtown intersection in San Diego on the evening of Day 1 of the Comic Con. Reuters/ Mike Blake A woman crosses the street in costume at the downtown intersection in San Diego on the evening of...

6/7 Yet another attendee in cosplay poses for a photograph upon arriving at the convention on Day 2. Fans dressed up as popular characters such as Valkyrie, Batman, Cersei Lannister, The Joker and more at the 2019 festival. Reuters/ Mike Blake Yet another attendee in cosplay poses for a photograph upon arriving at the convention on Day 2....