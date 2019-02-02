1/5
The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was lit up in the rainbow colours to commemorate Mumbai LGBTQ Pride 2019. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust
The evening of 1 and 2 February saw this historic moment. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust
This is the culmination of efforts from The Humsafar Trust as a special mark of freedom from one of the most iconic buildings of Mumbai. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust
"It's not just the lighting of a historic building but the lifting up of the darkness that has been shrouding the LGBTQ community for decades," said Ashok Row Kavi, Chairperson, Humsafar Trust. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust
Apart from Humsafar Trust, the other contributors in this feat included the Central Railway, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society and Mumbai District AIDS Control Society who provided their support and made sure it happened. Megha Sheth/ Humsafar Trust
