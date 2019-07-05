1/18 Activists march in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York, US on 30 June, 2019. Reuters/Lucas Jackson Activists march in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village during the 2019 World Pride...

2/18 A young boy is helped by his parent to get dressed during the Youth Pride event as part of World Pride and Stonewall anniversary in New York, US on 29 June, 2019. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz A young boy is helped by his parent to get dressed during the Youth Pride event as part of World...

3/18 Thousands take part in the annual Gay Pride parade along a Central Avenue, in San Jose, Costa Rica on 23 June, 2019. Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate Thousands take part in the annual Gay Pride parade along a Central Avenue, in San Jose, Costa...

4/18 A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, US on 20 June, 2019. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along...

5/18 Mark Seeley and Ryan Hallett, who were married in New York State in 2015, take a selfie on a giant LGBTQ Pride Flag installed on the steps of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park to celebrate WorldPride in New York City, US on 14 June, 2019. Reuters/Andrew Kelly Mark Seeley and Ryan Hallett, who were married in New York State in 2015, take a selfie on a...

6/18 Participants take part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US on 8 June, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDermid Participants take part in the Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York...

7/18 People march in the 50th annual Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, US on 30 June, 2019. Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski People march in the 50th annual Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, US on 30 June, 2019....

8/18 Participants take part at the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine on 23 June, 2019. Reuters/Gleb Garanich Participants take part at the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine on...

9/18 Participants dance during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 23 June, 2019. Reuters/Nacho Doce Participants dance during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 23...

10/18 Revellers are seen reflected as they participate in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 23 June, 2019. Reuters/Nacho Doce Revellers are seen reflected as they participate in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in...

11/18 Participants hold up placards while taking part in a Gay Pride parade to mark pride month in Kathmandu, Nepal on 29 June, 2019. Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar Participants hold up placards while taking part in a Gay Pride parade to mark pride month in...

12/18 People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on 8 June, 2019. Reuters/ Yara Nardi People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy on 8 June,...

13/18 Revellers take part in the LGBT Rainbow Parade during the EuroPride in Vienna, Austria on 15 June, 2019. Reuters/Lisi Niesner Revellers take part in the LGBT Rainbow Parade during the EuroPride in Vienna, Austria on 15...

14/18 A participant smiles during the Zurich Pride Festival parade in Zurich, Switzerland on 15 June, 2019. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann A participant smiles during the Zurich Pride Festival parade in Zurich, Switzerland on 15 June,...

15/18 People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria on 8 June, 2019. Reuters/Stoyan Nenov People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria on 8 June, 2019....

16/18 Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem on 6 June, 2019. Reuters/Amir Cohen Revellers take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem on 6 June, 2019. Reuters/Amir Cohen

17/18 Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem on 6 June, 2019. Reuters/Amir Cohen Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem on 6 June, 2019. Reuters/Amir Cohen