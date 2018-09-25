1/12 The first day at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 kick-started with the soft-toned and feminine collection designed by Italy’s Alberta Ferretti with urban safari-inspired looks. Gigi Hadid presented a creation at the designer's catwalk show on 19 September, 2018. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini The first day at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 kick-started with the soft-toned and feminine...

2/12 Another creation from Alberta Ferretti presented during the catwalk show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy on 19 September. Ferretti temporarily moved away from her signature flowing and delicate long designs, adventuring toward looks for an innocent and fresh-looking woman, caught between adventure and travel. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

3/12 Italian designer Miuccia Prada played with classic elements to conjure up a clash of "extreme conservatism and a dream of freedom" in her spring-summer 2019 womenswear collection during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan on 20 September, 2018. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

4/12 Guests are seen in the audience before the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019. Prada mixed cashmere, polka-dots, chiffon and gold buttons for the outfits as well as reinventing satin headbands to "turn them into something different and fun". Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

5/12 Italian designer Giorgio Armani talks with a model at the backstage before the Emporio Armani show at the Linate Airport during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 on 20 September. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

6/12 Male models, dressed like surfers and carrying their boards, opened the runway show for what was a 20-minute long spectacle of colours, fabrics, shapes and combinations for the new collection of Emporio, one of Giorgio Armani's clothing lines. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

7/12 Sports-inspired layered looks, with lightweight windbreakers and anoraks were alternated with casual looks with ankle-high trousers worn under comfortable cotton jumpers. Models carried light backpacks and wore glasses and hats with flat shoes or sneakers on their feet. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

8/12 The Emporio collection had hundreds of outfits for both men and women, indeed travelled through the iconic traits of the world-famous designer: easy fits as well as sophisticated looks, the use of different fabrics, both smooth nuances and bold colours, soft feminine cuts and rich details. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

9/12 Singer Nicki Minaj presents a creation at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 on 21 September. The Italian fashion house Versace rocked Milan with bright tartans, leather and studs in its fall-winter 2018 collection runway show, echoing college chic and punk style. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

10/12 The loud and colorful looks by creative director Donatella Versace were part of "The Versace clan" collection, showcased in a palazzo overlooking the city's Duomo cathedral, and picked up on the menswear designs presented in January. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

11/12 The music and culture of the 1960s inspired Japanese designer Atsushi Nakashima's spring/summer 2019 funk-themed collection which brought down the curtain on the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 on 24 September, 2018. Nakashima said that 1960s culture and funk, disco and soul music were behind his latest collection's palette, with vivacious, strong colors highlighted here and there with neon hues.Reuters/Stefano Rellandini