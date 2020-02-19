1/20 Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 that went on from 11 February to 16 February marked two decades of the fashion extravaganza. The opening day witnessed a show by 30 alumni of Gen Next, an initiative taken up by the Lakme Fashion Week since 2006 to boost young, emerging designers. Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 that went on from 11 February to 16 February marked two...

2/20 Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor also took to the ramp on opening day. While Kaushal sported a Kunal Rawal creation, Kapoor wore a a fully embroidered tulle gown by Rahul Mishra. Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor also took to the ramp on opening day. While...

3/20 A model walking the ramp at the Gen Next Alumni show on opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week. A model walking the ramp at the Gen Next Alumni show on opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week.

4/20 Day 1 of the fashion week had a stunning presentation by designer Manish Arora that showcased a bold collection set against the backdrop of a Parisian Cabaret. Arora's show unveiled his gender neutral, border-less and inclusive ensemble that brought on stage the immense energy of the LGBTQA+ performers to the tune of some surreal music. Day 1 of the fashion week had a stunning presentation by designer Manish Arora that showcased a...

5/20 Sunny Leone was among the showstoppers on the first day of the fashion week, stepping onto the ramp in a Swapnil Shinde number. Sunny Leone was among the showstoppers on the first day of the fashion week, stepping onto the...

6/20 Also among the designers showcasing their work was Vaishali Shadangule who unveiled her collection of fashionable bridal wear, Madanottsava that boasted of weaves from five different Indian states including Maheshwari and Kanchipuram silks and Benarasi brocades. Also among the designers showcasing their work was Vaishali Shadangule who unveiled her...

7/20 Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week hosted The Circular Design Challenge sustainable fashion award which was conferred upon Susmith Chempodil and Zuzana Gombosova. The collections for this contest witnessed a slew of works that used materials such as vegan alternative leather, industrial food packaging waste and textile scrap to create fashionable couture. Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week hosted The Circular Design Challenge sustainable fashion award...

8/20 On Day 2, the Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week, Eka by Rina Singh showcased a handloom collection representing Telangana's textiles. Block prints, wool and wool-silk plaids and stripes were abundant in Singh's show coupled with the designer's signature brand of loosely shaped diaphanous dresses, pleated skirts, boxy jackets, oversized pea coats and tiered layers. On Day 2, the Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week, Eka by Rina Singh showcased a...

9/20 Rendering her take on crochet and embroidery was Mandeep Nagi in the show Crafted in Crochet for her collection, A Summer Poem. Rendering her take on crochet and embroidery was Mandeep Nagi in the show Crafted in Crochet for...

10/20 Actor Aditi Rao Hyadri walked the ramp for the Padma Shri awardee, Ritu Kumar at her environmentally friendly collection, Nature's Origami. Hyadri sported a hand embroidered silk organza asymmetric hem black and indigo dress. Actor Aditi Rao Hyadri walked the ramp for the Padma Shri awardee, Ritu Kumar at her...

11/20 On Day 3, Nora Fatehi walked the ramp as showstopper for Gauri & Nainika whose collection was filled with sleek gowns, lush velvets and tulle truffles. Fatehi wore a stunning black, sheath gown with a long, white train. On Day 3, Nora Fatehi walked the ramp as showstopper for Gauri & Nainika whose collection was...

12/20 While monochromes were the base for the designer duo's collection, it was interspersed with pops of glittering colours, scalloped ruffles and embellishments. While monochromes were the base for the designer duo's collection, it was interspersed with pops...

13/20 Tahweave, Sweta Tantia’s label also showcased its collection Viscoso on the third day of the fashion week. With minimal embellishments, the focus was on the detailing of flowers with appliques, French knots and jamdaanis. Tahweave, Sweta Tantia’s label also showcased its collection Viscoso on the third day of the...

14/20 On Day 4, Jade by Monica and Karishma unveiled the collection, A Summer Sonnet that featured traditional techniques like Ek Taar work, traditional patchwork and Kantha embroidery on luxuriant silk, organza and tulle. On Day 4, Jade by Monica and Karishma unveiled the collection, A Summer Sonnet that featured...

15/20 Actor Shraddha Kapoor walked for the show featuring a collection by designers designers Pankaj and Nidhi on the penultimate day of the fashion week. Actor Shraddha Kapoor walked for the show featuring a collection by designers designers Pankaj...

16/20 The designer duo's collection was filled with floral bouquets on diaphanous organzas and denims featuring iridescent embellishments. The designer duo's collection was filled with floral bouquets on diaphanous organzas and denims...

17/20 On Day 5, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the runway in a green structured and elegant gown during the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week. On Day 5, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the runway in a green structured and elegant gown during the...

18/20 Closing the fashion week on 16 February was Amit Aggarwal’s finale collection, AXIL, which showcased his vision of the future that featured intricate patterns fused with polymers woven into fabric to create a 3D effect. Closing the fashion week on 16 February was Amit Aggarwal’s finale collection, AXIL, which...

19/20 For Tanieya Khanuja’s collection, showstopper Malavika Mohanan glided down the ramp in a multicoloured, sequinned, long sheath dress with a thigh high slit. For Tanieya Khanuja’s collection, showstopper Malavika Mohanan glided down the ramp in a...