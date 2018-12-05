1/7 Colourful street murals are being prepared in Kochi, Kerala ahead of the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale set to flag off on 12 December. The street art project began on 25 October as a part of the Biennale initiative and will conclude on 20 December, around a week after the start of the Biennale. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation Colourful street murals are being prepared in Kochi, Kerala ahead of the fourth edition of the...

2/7 Nepal based artist Kiran painting Hands on the walls of the warehouse opposite to Mohammed Ali Warehouse in Mattancherry as part of the Graffiti Project. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation

3/7 The Maharashtrian artist, Parag Sonarghare, painting the picture of Eyes that banks on realism on the walls near Fadi Auditorium on Bazaar road. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation

4/7 Portuguese artists Luanna Senna and Tito Senna working with colourful geometric patterns on the walls of the Mohammed Ali Warehouse. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation

5/7 Kerala based artist, Nikhil KC, will be painting at the M K Mattancherry Wall as well as at the ESI Hospital Wall. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation

6/7 "These paintings on the walls of the Biennale city bring Kochi-ites closer to the world of art," says Nibedita Mishra, Programs Coordinator at the Kochi Biennale Foundation. Image via Kochi Biennale Foundation