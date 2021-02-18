Photos

Germany's famed Rose Monday carnival marked by low-key celebrations of tradition, resilience

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival.

The Associated Press February 18, 2021 09:00:15 IST
A few Carnival floats made their way Monday through the largely empty streets of Duesseldorf, which would usually be the site of raucous celebrations. A political carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel and her possible successor Governor Armin Laschet is rolled out to be shown in the streets. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Parades, street festivals and other large gatherings have all been cancelled in Germany this year. But organisers in Duesseldorf, one of the German Rhineland's main Carnival strongholds, didn't want to let Rose Monday in 2021 go completely without the traditional caricatures of current events. Here, a young carnival reveller dressed as a clown holds an umbrella in the empty old town in Duesseldorf. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Organisers sent eight floats through the city — separately, rather than in a parade, and on routes that were kept secret in advance to prevent crowds from gathering. Here, a political carnival float depicting climate and coronavirus crisis is driving in the streets of Duesseldorf. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

One of Germany’s first superspreader events stemmed from a Carnival celebration in a town west of Cologne in February 2020, where many people came into contact with an infected man. This year authorities are taking no chances, with public consumption of alcohol banned in some places. Here, a carnival reveller rides an electric scooter near the Severinstor gate in Cologne. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP

Carnival reveller Ingrid Kuellheim wears a face mask to protect against the coronavirus as she walks in disguise long the route, usually taken by the carnival parade Rosenmontagszug, in Cologne, Germany, Monday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parades are canceled. Marius Becker/dpa via AP

Germany has seen over 65,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths during the pandemic and just put restrictions on its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic to keep out the new virus variants circulating in those countries.

A man wearing a carnival cap stands in a deserted street in the old town in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parades are canceled. Fabian Strauch/DPA via AP

Updated Date: February 18, 2021 18:12:25 IST

