1/6 The exhibition, Los Colores de Frida Kahlo celebrated the 112th birth anniversary of this extraordinary artist on 6 July, 2019 at Zocalo Square in Mexico City. Reuters/Luis Cortes The exhibition, Los Colores de Frida Kahlo celebrated the 112th birth anniversary of...

2/6 Crowds swarmed around the large creation of the artist lying on a bed. Many of Kahlo's paintings were self-portraits, her style was characterised by the vivid use of colour even as she explored several themes around death. Reuters/ Luis Cortes Crowds swarmed around the large creation of the artist lying on a bed. Many of Kahlo's paintings...

3/6 Recognised especially by her iconic uni-brow, her hair adorned with flowers and her small but visible mustache, Kahlo continues to be widely celebrated by feminists across the world. Hundreds marked the birth anniversary of the artists with a parade. Reuters/ Luis Cortes Recognised especially by her iconic uni-brow, her hair adorned with flowers and her small but...

4/6 A fan dressed in a Frida Kahlo get-up during the parade in Mexico City. Retuters/ Luis Cortes A fan dressed in a Frida Kahlo get-up during the parade in Mexico City. Retuters/ Luis Cortes

5/6 Two actors pose as Kahlo's 1939 painting Las Dos Fridas (The Two Fridas) during the exhibition Los Colores de Frida Kahlo set up in Mexico City. Reuters/ Luis Cortes Two actors pose as Kahlo's 1939 painting Las Dos Fridas (The Two Fridas) during the...