1/10 In its 11th year, the Delhi Pride March marked a celebration of the landmark Supreme Court of India judgment which struck down portions of Section 377, and decriminalised consensual gay sex. Organised by the Delhi Queer Pride Committee, the walk started at the usual intersection of Barakhamba Road and Tolstoy Lane, and ended at Jantar Mantar.

2/10 A little over a decade since its inception, the 2018 Delhi pride saw several of the previous years' trademarks: a carnival-esque atmosphere, pithy slogans, flamboyant costumes. However, this year the turnout was among the largest the event has witnessed thus far (despite the wintry temperatures), and the cheers certainly the loudest. In this image: Pride attendees take a photo of the recent TransIndia Beauty Queen contestants.

3/10 With a major roadblock in the battle against stereotyping and prejudice removed, the path has been cleared for newer issues of the LGBTQ community to be addressed. Here: Queer fashion on display.

4/10 Even as many reveled in the positive outcomes of the Section 377 ruling, others displayed an awareness of the tough battles hat still lie ahead. In this photo: Noor, an organiser from the Delhi Queer Pride committee, ensures the crowd doesn't race ahead of the main banner, and walks at a uniform pace.

5/10 LGBTQ rights activist Amrita Nanda pointed out that Section 377 ruling was "just the groundwork". "Health security, laws battling workplace alienation still need to be fought for the judgment to make an overall positive impact on the community," she said. Seen here: A member of the crowd races ahead.

6/10 Mihir, another queer rights activist, had a more hopeful perspective: "In the past two months, we've had a lot more people come out of the closet to their friends and family, take big steps towards personal independence and escape from toxic environments. At Pride too, there are much fewer people with masks or covered faces this time, which is a very positive development for us as a community." In this photo: Making a case for pan-sexuals.

7/10 A Pride participant, Mrinal, felt that the overturning of Section 377 allowed the community to "focus on fighting for a general culture of acceptance on a larger and unified scale". "At the least it has now sunk in that it's the mental prejudices that need to be countered, keeping the legalities aside," Mrinal added. Seen here: A curious onlooker steals a glance from inside a DTC bus.

8/10 The organisers' closing speech at Jantar Mantar summarised the significance of Pride 2018 and the upcoming Pridewalks in other cities. In this photo: Slogans and posters focused on a wider spectrum of cultural acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

9/10 They stressed that the judgement gives hope to now propose other laws relevant to the LGBTQ community (like gender-neutral rape laws, HIV and other LGBTQ health and security laws) as well as legislation for social accountability against discrimination towards any minority community irrespective of gender, caste or religion. In this image: Energetic dance and music performances kept the the crowd entertained until much after the closing speech was delivered.