1/20 The Indian Photo Festival running at Hyderabad from 19 September to 20 October held a portrait competition for photographers across the Indian subcontinent. Of the nearly 1200 entries received, 20 were chosen. The competition was judged by fine art photographer Rafique Sayed. Ankita Jain's photograph titled Mourning for the Dead (in the picture above) was chosen for the first prize. All photos courtesy the Indian Photo Festival.

2/20 Head Space. This entry received the second prize. Photo by Prashanth.

3/20 The Kid. This entry received the third prize. Photo by Joydeep Mukherjee.

4/20 Transgender Brides. Transwomen Angel, Devi and Yasoda along a paddy field after their marriage ceremony at Koovagam, Tamil Nadu. Almost 50,000 transgender and transvestite individuals gather for this marriage festivity. Believed to have been practised over centuries, the festival is a re-enactment of a Mahabharata legend about Aravaan. Photo by Pattabi Raman.

5/20 Lost Everything in [the] Gaja Cyclone. Photo by Keerthivasan Nadarajan.

6/20 The Coexistence – Gods and God-makers. Photo by Supriyo Ranjan Sarkar.

7/20 Self-portrait. Photo by Md Enamul Kabir.

8/20 Framing. Photo by Anupam Roy Chowdhury.

9/20 Conflict between Evolution and Extinction – A Story of Women Workers at Brick Kiln[s] in India. Photo by Sutapa Roy.

10/20 Constraints. Photo by Ritagnik Bhattacharya.

11/20 J'iatende. A catholic nun of the Inshuti Z'abakene (friends of the poor) in Kigali, Rwanda. The Inshuti Z'abakene provides refuge to those without a home, the disabled, and those with mental illnesses. Photo by Gautam Doshi.

12/20 Mother's Arms. Photo by Suresh Babu Marelli.

13/20 Gender Forgetting. Photo by Sarathi Thamodaran.

14/20 Md Jahangir unable to control his tears as his 32-year-old shop has completely gutted during a fire that broke out in Bagree Market, Kolkata. 250 firefighters worked day and night to douse the flame which continued for more than 60 hours. Photo by Sudipto Das.

15/20 Self-portrait. Muted by all the glitters and fragrances that India emanates. Photo by Lucia Giri.

16/20 Hidden Expression. Photo by Shikha Sood.

17/20 Desire. Photo by Nabankur Bora.

18/20 Pensive. Photo by Ashrith Voore.

19/20 The Last Cinemawaala. Fakir Mohammad, 69, is the last cinema waala in Kolkata. Bioscope man/cinema waala is one of the age-old occupations on the verge of extinction. These people carried around portable boxes made of tin, in which we could see short clippings via a keyhole. They carried these boxes on their heads and roamed the streets of Kolkata, ringing a bell to get the attention of people. Photo by Santanu Dey