1/10 August Kranti Maidan is witness to history, and while the jury is still out on if the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are a watershed moment, the venue saw several out of the ordinary scenes on Thursday. For a change, denizens of the fast-paced financial capital, who value their time over everything else, came out to protest against the controversial legislation.

2/10 It was from August Kranti Maidan in south-central Mumbai that the Quit India movement of 1942 had begun. As speeches after speeches were made from the spare dais, couplets of Rahat Indori and Faiz Ahmed Faiz were the flavour of the season.

3/10 As protests against the CAA turning violent across the country hogged headlines, no untoward incident took place at the August Kranti Maidan during the three hours of agitation.

4/10 While students dominated the gathering, the protest got support from across age and social groups. Civil society leaders, Bollywood celebrities, political activists and student leaders took to the dais to denounce the amended Citizenship Act.

5/10 The protest ended with a public reading of and declaration of allegiance to the Preamble of the Constitution and singing of the national anthem.

6/10 Over 2,000 police personnel at the venue did not come in the way of protesters, which earned the Mumbai Police plaudits on social media. Many protesters, before leaving, made it a point to shake hands with the policemen.

7/10 A day before, on Wednesday, hundreds of Mumbai college students, senior citizens and working professionals gathered in Carter Road, Bandra to extend their solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University.

8/10 A candlelight march was also organised where hundreds of protesters were seen holding candles and showing their support towards scores of students across the country protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

9/10 Students were seen shouting slogans like 'Azaadi', 'Tana Shah Nahi Chalega' taking a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah, 'Inquilab Zindabad' among many others.