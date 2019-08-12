On 10 August, 2019, tourists and Haitians all came together to enjoy the festivities of Cap Haitien's social event of the season, Dîner en Blanc in the coastal city in Haiti. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
Guests descend at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in their most festive all-white attire to attend one of the most celebrated social events in the calendar of the Caribbean country. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
An annual event organised in the coastal city, people from far and wide gather in Cap Haitien to spend an evening dancing under the stars. In this picture, attendees await a bus to go to the 2019 event. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
Dressed all in white, one attendee sets a headband on another woman during the 2019 Haiti Dîner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
Yet another attendee poses for a picture, with the Cathedral of Cap Haitien serving as a backdrop on the evening of the dinner. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
Participants set their tables, put up balloons, sparkling lights and dance to music all-night long at the event. For the 2019 edition, a performance by actor and singer, Jessie Woo, the Seester Of The House Haiti, got the crowd on its feet to 'party like Haitians' as her hit song Vacation suggests. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares
