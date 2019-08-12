1/6 On 10 August, 2019, tourists and Haitians all came together to enjoy the festivities of Cap Haitien's social event of the season, Dîner en Blanc in the coastal city in Haiti. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares On 10 August, 2019, tourists and Haitians all came together to enjoy the festivities of Cap...

2/6 Guests descend at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in their most festive all-white attire to attend one of the most celebrated social events in the calendar of the Caribbean country. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares Guests descend at Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in their most festive all-white attire to...

3/6 An annual event organised in the coastal city, people from far and wide gather in Cap Haitien to spend an evening dancing under the stars. In this picture, attendees await a bus to go to the 2019 event. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares An annual event organised in the coastal city, people from far and wide gather in Cap Haitien to...

4/6 Dressed all in white, one attendee sets a headband on another woman during the 2019 Haiti Dîner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares Dressed all in white, one attendee sets a headband on another woman during the 2019 Haiti Dîner...

5/6 Yet another attendee poses for a picture, with the Cathedral of Cap Haitien serving as a backdrop on the evening of the dinner. Reuters/ Andres Martinez Casares Yet another attendee poses for a picture, with the Cathedral of Cap Haitien serving as a backdrop...