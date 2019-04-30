1/5 Crown Prince Akihito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 1952, going to his school, Gakushuin University, in Tokyo, Japan, in December 1945. The monarch also went on to study marine biology. Reuters/Kyodo. Crown Prince Akihito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 1952, going to his school,...

A photo released by Japan's Imperial Household Agency depicts a ceremony held on 10 November, 1952 in which Crown Prince Akihito was formally proclaimed as successor to the Chrysasthemum Throne. Reuters/Kyodo.

Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko at their wedding parade in Tokyo, Japan on 10 April, 1959. The couple was known as the 'love match' and Crown Prince Akihito broke with over 2,000 years of tradition in marrying a commoner. She represented modernity, love, respect, and the nation's adoration of the Crown Princess came to be known as 'Mitchi boom.' Reuters/Kyodo.

Father of Crown Prince Akihito, Emperor Hirohito's coffin being carried during his funeral ceremony in Tokyo on 4 February, 1989. Emperor Hirohito publicly renounced the monarchical divinity after the World War II as part of Japan's surrender. Reuters/Kyodo.