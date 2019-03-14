1/13 Artists Unite! was a nationwide creative protest, where artists across many different genres came together, on the same weekend, in 13 different cities across India, to stand up for democracy and against the politics of oppression and hate. The Red Fort made a dramatic backdrop for this creative protest, especially since this is also the place where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day. Artists Unite! was a nationwide creative protest, where artists across many different genres came...

2/13 The Delhi chapter took place in front of the iconic historic Red Fort, where over 25,000 people came out to watch over 300 artists, writers, filmmakers,

musicians, actors and poets using their creative gifts of performance across six stages, to speak of unity, democracy, togetherness and of an India that belongs to all its citizens. The Delhi chapter took place in front of the iconic historic Red Fort, where over 25,000 people...

3/13 A satirical solo performance by Jyotidaas KV about the politics of food. A satirical solo performance by Jyotidaas KV about the politics of food.

4/13 Dewar-e-Aks , a photo wall of 10 photographers’ images on the common theme of political struggle. Dewar-e-Aks , a photo wall of 10 photographers’ images on the common theme of political struggle.

5/13 Dhruv Sangari, a well known Sufi musician and qawwali singer, classically trained by the renowned maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khansaheb. Dhruv Sangari, a well known Sufi musician and qawwali singer, classically trained by the renowned...

6/13 A performance on endurance by Murli Chandora. A performance on endurance by Murli Chandora.

7/13 Performance initiated by Deepan Sivaraman, the words were slowly ‘marched’ through the event space throughout both days of the festival and were a real visual stand out. Performance initiated by Deepan Sivaraman, the words were slowly ‘marched’ through the event...

8/13 Bass Foundation Roots is a New Delhi based authentic Jamaican style sound system, owned and operated by Delhi Sultanate & Begum X, who is seen

performing here. Bass Foundation Roots is a New Delhi based authentic Jamaican style sound system, owned and...

9/13 The crowd in front of the red sound system at the BFR performance. The crowd in front of the red sound system at the BFR performance.

10/13 Enhanced chess performance talking about the dangers of violence with non-traditional chess pieces made out of wax by Smita Urmila Rajmane. Enhanced chess performance talking about the dangers of violence with non-traditional chess...

11/13 A dinosaur from the Katkatha puppeteers who walked and danced through the festival, entertaining the crowds. A dinosaur from the Katkatha puppeteers who walked and danced through the festival, entertaining...

12/13 Vivan Sundaram, who is one of Indian’s most prolific contemporary artists and active political voices, attending the festival. Vivan Sundaram, who is one of Indian’s most prolific contemporary artists and active political...