1/6
(From L-R) Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan attend the LA Premiere of Westworld Season Two at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan attend the LA Premiere of...
2/6
Evan Rachel Wood at Westworld Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Evan Rachel Wood at Westworld Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
3/6
James Marsden arrives at the LA Premiere of Westworld Season 2. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
James Marsden arrives at the LA Premiere of Westworld Season 2. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
4/6
Luke Hemsworth attends the LA Premiere of Westworld at the Cinerama Dome. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Luke Hemsworth attends the LA Premiere of Westworld at the Cinerama Dome. Richard...
5/6
Westworld executive producer JJ Abrams attends the LA Premiere the show's second season in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Westworld executive producer JJ Abrams attends the LA Premiere the show's second season in Los...
6/6
Angela Sarafyan attends the LA Premiere of Westworld Season Two at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Angela Sarafyan attends the LA Premiere of Westworld Season Two at the Cinerama Dome in Los...