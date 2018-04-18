Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image from...

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image from AFP/Frederic J Brown

2/3

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez were also spotted on the red carpet, supporting their friend. Image from AFP/Frederic J Brown

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez were also spotted on the red carpet, supporting their friend. Image...