Life in Panorama! Erupting volcanoes, fogged-filled mornings and underwater caves

11/15

Serenity Shores: Fall comes late to the southern United States. It was a quiet Halloween morning when I paddled my kayak into the cypress tress to take this photo. While fall was nearing it end in the rest of the US, the cypress leaves here had just started changing colour. The mix of greens, yellows, oranges and reds added a varied colour palette to the swamp scenery. Image Courtesy: Joshua Hermann/Epson International Pano Awards