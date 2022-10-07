Life in Panorama! Erupting volcanoes, fogged-filled mornings and underwater caves
These images are sure to leave you wide-eyed with wonder! Here's a look at the best of the Epson Pano Awards 2022, which showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide
Volcano in the Clouds: Geldingadalir, Iceland’s youngest volcano, ejects rivers of lava down its side. Image Courtesy: Luis Manuel Vilarino Lopez/Epson International Pano Awards
In Formation: African elephants walk across the hot landscape of Kenya. Image Courtesy: Florian Kriechbaumer/Epson International Pano Awards
Rainbow: A beautiful rainbow emerges in the blue-pinkish skies of Malpica, Spain. Image Courtesy: Carlos F Turienzo/Epson International Pano Awards
The Confrontation: The Dubai skyline rising above a rare winter fog. Image Courtesy: Florian Kriechbaumer/Epson International Pano Awards
Cave Diving Exploration: A cave diver explores an underwater cave network in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Image Courtesy: Martin Broen/Epson International Pano Awards
Alcazar: The sky mesemerises as it turns an amazing pink in Spain’s Toledo. Image Courtesy: Pedro Nogales/Epson International Pano Awards
The Road: A time-lapse image shows the Milky Way about the mountains of Mallorca, Spain. Image Courtesy: Marc Marco/Epson International Pano Awards
Icelandic Bridge: A road bridge crosses a river in south Iceland in this aerial image. Image Courtesy: Carlos Solinis Camalich/Epson International Pano Awards
Life above the Fog: A fog-filled day in Dubai. Image Courtesy: Florian Kriechbaumer/Epson International Pano Awards
Water Colour World: On a recent photography tour to Xiapu, China we were blessed with great conditions. Known for one of the top photographers paradise in China, this location offers loads of seascape compositions. Image Courtesy: Callie Chee/Epson International Pano Awards
Serenity Shores: Fall comes late to the southern United States. It was a quiet Halloween morning when I paddled my kayak into the cypress tress to take this photo. While fall was nearing it end in the rest of the US, the cypress leaves here had just started changing colour. The mix of greens, yellows, oranges and reds added a varied colour palette to the swamp scenery. Image Courtesy: Joshua Hermann/Epson International Pano Awards
The Vein: Several drone shots have been joined together to form this striking image of the Dushanzi Grand Canyon in Xinjiang, China. For tens of millions of years, the melting snow water of Tianshan Glacier has formed this natural landscape under the movement of the earth’s crust and the erosion of wind and rain. Image Courtesy: Jinyi He/Epson International Pano Awards
Geometric City: This dynamic cityscape shows the glittering lights of Hong Kong by night. Image Courtesy: Hin Kau Chan/Epson International Pano Awards
Lake Bled: Slovenia’s Lake Bled on a winter morning. Image Courtesy: Ales Krivec/Epson International Pano Awards
The Lagoon: The sun rises over a glacier lagoon in Iceland. Image Courtesy: Sabine Weise/Epson International Pano Awards