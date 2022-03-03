Zoë Kravitz gives a fashion nod to Catwoman at The Batman premiere in New York; Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis attend
Ahead of The Batman release on 4 March, the Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, New York, and London
1/7
Zoë Kravitz gave a special — and very high-fashion — nod to Catwoman at The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday, 1 March | Photo By: Dave Allocca/StarPix
2/7
Ahead of The Batman release in India on 4 March, the Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, New York and London
3/7
Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson at the London premiere of the Batman at the BFI IMAX Waterloo
4/7
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and The Batman cast appeared at the London premiere
5/7
Zoë Kravitz attends The Batman special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
6/7
Robert Pattinson attended the London event wearing a baggy gray suit by Jil Sander
7/7
Jeffery Wright, Robert Pattinson at the red carpet