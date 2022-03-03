Photos

Zoë Kravitz gives a fashion nod to Catwoman at The Batman premiere in New York; Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis attend

Ahead of The Batman release on 4 March, the Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, New York, and London

FP Staff March 03, 2022 11:33:50 IST
Zoë Kravitz gave a special — and very high-fashion — nod to Catwoman at The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday, 1 March | Photo By: Dave Allocca/StarPix
Ahead of The Batman release in India on 4 March, the Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, New York and London
Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson at the London premiere of the Batman at the BFI IMAX Waterloo
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and The Batman cast appeared at the London premiere
Zoë Kravitz attends The Batman special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Robert Pattinson attended the London event wearing a baggy gray suit by Jil Sander
Jeffery Wright, Robert Pattinson at the red carpet
