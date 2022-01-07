Photos

Zendaya pays tribute to '90s supermodel at Euphoria red carpet; Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney glam up

Zendaya walked the Euphoria Season 2 premiere red carpet in an original Valentino 1992 dress. which was originally worn on the runway by supermodel Linda Evangelista

FP Staff January 07, 2022 16:47:12 IST
Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere last night wearing a black and white striped Valentino Archive dress. It is an original Valentino Garavani design from the spring-summer 1992 line and was originally worn on the runway by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
Hunter Schafer looked sharp in berry-colored Prada | Image from @EuphoriaHBONews
Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney
Alexa Demie sparkled in a black Balenciaga look
