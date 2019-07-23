FP Staff
Jul 23, 2019 09:48:09 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
BJP must rein in motormouths like Pragya Thakur, make Pranav Singh Champion case template for response to arrogance
Congressman Brad Sherman calls Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation claim 'delusional', apologises to Indian envoy
The 'witches' of Jharkhand: From ignorance to land grabs, what fuels witchcraft in the mineral-rich state
Supreme Court directs RERA to cancel Amrapali Group's registration; asks ED to conduct probe into fund diversion
India's top athletes, including five gold medallists, not tested by NADA before Asian Games 2018
Kriti Sanon on starring in spoof comedy Arjun Patiala, and being Ashutosh Gowariker's female lead in Panipat
Nodir Kul Nai: A short film on Assam's Char Chaporis documents their songs on identity, statelessness
Burning ghats of Benaras: In the holy city, death wears many faces, is both grand and mundane