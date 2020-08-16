Saif Ali Khan turns 50: From Dil Chahta Hai to Tanhaji, a look at actor's memorable roles [Photos]
As Saif Ali Khan turns 50, a look back at some of his most remarkable films, from Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara to Tanhaji.
1/6
Saif Ali Khan played Sameer Mulchandani in Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai. His character was a happy-go-lucky, confused, love-struck guy who always had his friends’ back
2/6
Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail was a slice-of-life film and revolved around three best friends. Saif's easy-to-eye, happy to be in a no-commitments relationship, Gautam, provided many laughs and wins with the critics.
3/6
An adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello, Omkara was directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Saif's character, Langda Tyagi, based on Iago from Othello, walked with a limp, was manipulative had conniving tactics up his sleeves
4/6
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal revolved around the ‘changing’ meaning of love and modern relationships, in all its frivolous glory, with just the right amount of frivolity and seriousness required to tell it.
5/6
In a first of its kind zomcom(zombie-comedy) three friends gatecrash a rave party on an island and find themselves attacked by zombies the morning after. Saif played a Russian Don, Boris, out on to hunt the zombies down
6/6
In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif played Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod, the nemesis of Maratha subedar Tanaji Malusare who was essayed by Ajay Devgn.