FP Staff
Aug 11, 2019 15:49:29 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Narendra Modi govt considering J&K delimitation to curtail Valley's decades of dominance over Jammu
Nerkonda Paarvai: How H Vinoth's commercialised version of Pink made the source material more accessible to Tamil audiences
Kashmir move's full meaning will unfold over time but in discrediting PDP, NC, India should watch out who fills in that space
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail: Apparent suicide by high-profile detainee triggers outcry as FBI launches probe
In the shadows of a debt crisis: A closer look at how IL&FS episode unfolded and impacted the larger economy
Manchester United season preview: Investment in youth could reignite expensively assembled, but underperforming squad
What the Fields Remember: Subasri Krishnan paints a stark portrait of the human cost of the Nellie Massacre
As Volkswagen ceases production of Beetle, Mumbai's 'Bug' aficionados share memories of iconic car