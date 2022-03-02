Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner turns heads at The Adam Project premiere in New York
Directed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and will be released on Netflix on 11 March.
Ryan Reynolds with wife actor Blake Lively during the premiere of his Netflix film The Adam Project | Picture Courtesy: Netflix
Ryan Reynolds addressing guests and media at the premiere of The Adam Project | Netflix
The cast and crew of The Adam Project | Netflix
Pals Hugh Jackman and Reynolds as sleek as can be with both rocking a simple gray suits | Netflix
Jennifer Garner wore a high-slit black halter neck gown and accessorised with diamond drop earrings, a diamond Vacheron Constantin watch, and a ring | Netflix
Sunrise Coigney (L) and Mark Ruffalo attend The Adam Project premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Zoe Saldana stunned on the red carpet with this simple, floor-length black gown | Netflix
Director Shawn Levy wowed in a blue suit | Netflix