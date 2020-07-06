Ranveer Singh turns 35: From Lootera to Gully Boy, six remarkable performances of the actor [Photos]
From an eccentric Delhi boy in Band Baaja Baarat to the menacing ruler Khilji, Ranveer Singh has delivered some of the most memorable roles.
1/6
Ranveer Singh made his debut with Maneesh Sharma‘s 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. He played a good-hearted but slightly uncouth Delhi boy, Bitto, trying to make it big in the entrepreneurial world | Twitter
2/6
Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera proved to be a game changer in Singh's career. His charming, intense performance of a con man was a success with the critics |Twitter
3/6
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela paired him opposite his then-girlfriend-now-wife Deepika Padukone. An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in Gujarat, Singh was cocky, rowdy and yet you began to care for him. | Twitter
4/6
In Zoya Akhtar's Dhadakne Do, a dysfunctional family sets off on a cruise, while they try to solve their interpersonal relationships.
5/6
Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. His brilliant portrayal also fetched him the Filmfare Best Actor Award of the following year | Twitter
6/6
In Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Singh plays an aspiring rapper named Murad, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to the high ranks of desi hip-hop world. The film was also India's official entry for the 2020 Oscars.