Ranveer Singh turns 35: From Lootera to Gully Boy, six remarkable performances of the actor [Photos]

From an eccentric Delhi boy in Band Baaja Baarat to the menacing ruler Khilji, Ranveer Singh has delivered some of the most memorable roles.

FP Staff July 06, 2020 13:50:34 IST
Ranveer Singh made his debut with Maneesh Sharma‘s 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. He played a good-hearted but slightly uncouth Delhi boy, Bitto, trying to make it big in the entrepreneurial world | Twitter
Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera proved to be a game changer in Singh's career. His charming, intense performance of a con man was a success with the critics |Twitter
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela paired him opposite his then-girlfriend-now-wife Deepika Padukone. An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set in Gujarat, Singh was cocky, rowdy and yet you began to care for him. | Twitter
In Zoya Akhtar's Dhadakne Do, a dysfunctional family sets off on a cruise, while they try to solve their interpersonal relationships.
Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. His brilliant portrayal also fetched him the Filmfare Best Actor Award of the following year | Twitter
In Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Singh plays an aspiring rapper named Murad, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to the high ranks of desi hip-hop world. The film was also India's official entry for the 2020 Oscars.
