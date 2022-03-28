Oscars 2022: Will Smith confronts Chris Rock; Riz Ahmed picks his first Academy Award; in Photos
A photoguide to many firsts, surprising winners, confrontations and more at this year's #Oscars
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Aneil Karia, left, and Riz Ahmed accept the award for best live action short for "The Long Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)