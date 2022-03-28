Oscars 2022: Red, bling, power suits dominate the Academy carpet; see the star-studded arrivals
Oscars 2022: In photos, looking at some of our favourite red carpet moments
Jessica Chastain hit the carpet in a Gucci sequin gown, and completed the style with statement earrings and a high ponytail (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking in background is Steven Spielberg. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Nicole Kidman greets press at the Oscars red carpet | Image from twitter - @TheAcademy
Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Penelope Cruz along with husband Javier Bardem at the Oscars 2022 red carpet | Image from Twitter - @TheAcademy
Oscar 2022 hots Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes on the red carpet | Images from AP