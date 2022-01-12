Photos

On Zayn Malik's birthday, a playlist of his best solo career singles, from Pillow Talk to Sweat

The first One Directioner to bet on himself, here are five of Zayn Malik's solo career highlights from 'Pillowtalk'

FP Staff January 12, 2022 11:05:13 IST
1/5
'Pillow Talk' was Zayn's first single released after his departure from One Direction in March 2015.
2/5
In December 2016, Zayn combined superpowers with Taylor Swift for the song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
3/5
In 2017, Zayn also released song with R&amp;B singer Sia ('Dusk Till Dawn'), whose video the video sees him delve into a world of crime
4/5
Zayn Malik shared 'Still Got Time,' the lead single off his forthcoming second solo album
5/5
In 2020, Zayn shared a new single, “Better,” the first track from his Nobody Is Listening album.