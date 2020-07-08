On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, looking back at actress' iconic numbers, from Ek Main Aur Ek Tu to Tere Chehre Se [Photos]
As Neetu Kapoor turns 62, here's remembering the actress' most memorable numbers, from the effervescent 'Keh Du Tumhe' to the passionate 'Chu Kar Mere Man Ko'
1/6
Neetu Singh made long ponytails and bell-sleeved short dresses a fashion statement with her song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, from the film Khel Khel Mein (1975). YouTube
2/6
Deewar, which released on the same year as Khel Khel Mein, encashed on Neetu Kapoor's fun, bubbly on-screen persona in the song Keh Doon Tumhe, also starring Shashi Kapoor. YouTube
3/6
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's pair is not only remembered for their chemistry, but also because of the number of memorable songs they starred in together. 'Humne Tumko Dekha' is also from Khel Khel Mein. YouTube
4/6
'Tere Chehre' Se soared to the pinnacle of Bollywood romantic numbers, courtesy Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's endearing on-screen presence. YouTube
5/6
Yaarana's (1981) playlist is as popular as the film itself, but it's Kishor Kumar's lilting voice in Chukar Mere Man Ko that makes the Amitabh Bachchan-Neetu Kapoor song a retro delight. YouTube
6/6
Shatrughan Sinha and Neetu Kapoor's Choron Ki Baaraat (1980) may have failed to leave a mark, but the song Teri Meri Dosti is still remembered as one of Neetu's best numbers. YouTube