FP Staff
Sep 09, 2019 18:38:05 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
India received 782 mm of rain against monsoon average of 764.5 mm till date; Central region gets 19% surplus, while East, North East face 20% deficiency
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal's drive, dynamism and perpetual quest for greatness fuel his second coming as tennis' all-time great
Telangana new cabinet ministers 2019: KCR inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
How can Narendra Modi govt fix economy’s slowdown problem? Certainly not through online tracking of bank loan applications
Iran installing advanced nuclear centrifuges, says IAEA as nuclear deal with US threatens to come apart
Suniel Shetty on his comeback, working with Kichcha Sudeep in Pehlwaan, and son Ahan's entry into Bollywood
The Queer Take: Questions straight folks ask LGBTQ people — and what it says of power dynamic
Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future